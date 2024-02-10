Another Shooting, This Time in Pune: Jeweller Shoots Jeweller, Then Shoots Self

In mirroring incident, the Abhishek Ghosalkar murder case in Dahisar, Pune, a financial dispute between two jewelers in Baner led to a shooting on Saturday evening. Anil Dhamale (52) was fatally shot by Akash Jadhav (42), who then committed suicide in a rickshaw en route to the police station. Dhamale is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries. The incident occurred at Durga Café near Jupiter Hospital around 6 p.m. Chaturshringi Police are conducting a comprehensive investigation.

The deceased jeweler has been identified as Anil Dhamale (52 years old, resident of Balewadi), while the injured shop owner is Akash Gajanan Jadhav (42 years old, resident of Baner). The incident unfolded at Durga Cafe near Jupiter Hospital in Baner on Saturday evening around 6 o'clock.

Anil Dhamale was a jeweler involved in the precious metals business, while Jadhav owned a shop on Hay Street in Baner. Jadhav had rented the shop to Dhamale, who operated it as Anil Jewelers. Financial disputes had been ongoing between them for the past few months. On Saturday evening, Jadhav confronted Dhamale at his shop, and a heated argument ensued. Jadhav shot Dhamale in the abdomen with a firearm, causing both of them to collapse on the street. Subsequently, Dhamale hailed a rickshaw, and on the way to Jupiter Hospital, he shot himself in the head. The rickshaw driver, Satish Yadav, was informed by Dhamale about the incident, and he took them to Chaturshringi Police Station.

As the rickshaw reached the Bhale Chowk in Aundh, Dhamale asked Yadav for water. Yadav went to get water, and during his absence, Dhamale shot himself in the head, resulting in his death. The police reached the crime scene upon receiving information, and a search of Dhamale's possessions revealed a suicide note. The note indicated that Dhamale had been troubled by financial issues with Jadhav for the past three months and had decided to end his life. Meanwhile, Akash Jadhav is receiving medical treatment at Jupiter Hospital, and his condition is reported to be critical. The Chaturshringi Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.