Aparshakti Khurana wraps up 'Jab Khuli Kitaab'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has finished shooting for the film 'Jab Khuli Kitaab'.

In the film, he will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars such as Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur.

Talking about his experience working on the slice-of-life movie, Aparshakti said, "Work never feels like work when you have such a great mix of experienced actors around. I am sure Jab Khuli Kitaab start to finish schedule was an absolute delight for all of us and an immense learning opportunity especially for me."

He added, "Moreover, the film is based on the fact that love knows no age - and I, for one, am a true believer of that. This love story, beautifully portrayed by Pankaj ji and Dimple ji will hit the screens soon! Super excited for this one."

Directed by Saurabh Shukla, the film is based on the love story of a couple in their 70s, doing everything that every other teenager would do in a relationship.

( With inputs from ANI )

