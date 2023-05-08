Arijit Singh injured after fan tries to pull him amid concert in Aurangabad

Mumbai, May 8 Popular singer Arijit Singh, who is currently touring the country, got injured during his live performance in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Sunday. A slew of pictures are doing the rounds on social media, where the singer is seen reprimanding a fan who tried to pull his hand during his live performance.

In a video that surfaced the event last night, the singer can be heard telling the fan, "Why you pulled my hand? See, now I can't even move my hand.

Arijit's hand was pulled again, when the singer went to the fan and said: "I want you guys to have fun. But if I am not able to perform, then you won't be able to have fun. You're pulling me like that and now my hands are shaking. So should I leave?"

To which, the audience were quick to shout, "Nooooooooo."

A clip also shows, the fans tried to pull his hand, Arijit lost control and was left with an injury. The singer then asks his fans to always respect artistes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor