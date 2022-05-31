Arjun Kapoor shares snowy picture with Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Arjun Kapoor, on Tuesday, shared a throwback picture with his 'The Ladykiller' co-star Bhumi Pednekar from the sets in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

In the image, the pair is seen enjoying the cold weather of Manali. Snowflakes are clearly visible on the faces of Arjun and Bhumi.

"Snow Day with @bhumipednekar The Lady and The Ladykiller #selfieking #shootlife #manali #itsavibebabe #theladykiller #throwbacktuesday," he captioned the post.

In response, Bhumi commented, "Am missing the snow here now. Not the same vibe babe but better."

'The Ladykiller' will chronicle the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Ajay Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', will be directing this film that is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

