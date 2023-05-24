Arvind Kejriwal claims ordinance on control of services in Delhi means Modi govt doesn’t believe in SC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the ordinance issued for control of services in Delhi means the Narendra Modi government does not believe in the Supreme Court.

After meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai, Kejriwal said state governments were being toppled by using the CBI and the ED.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Thackeray said they have come together to defeat forces that are against democracy. Addressing a joint press conference with Thackeray, Kejriwal accused the Centre of using central agencies to topple state governments, and referred to the collapse of the Thackeray government in Maharashtra last year.

The ordinance on control of services in Delhi means the Modi government doesn’t believe in the Supreme Court, he said. Thackeray said, We have come together to defeat those against democracy. Kejriwal said Thackeray has agreed to vote against the bill (on control of services in Delhi) when it comes before the Rajya Sabha.

Kejriwal met Thackeray to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi.