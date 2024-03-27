Arvind Sawant, Rajan Vichare Named in Shiv Sena UBT's Candidates List for Lok Sabha Election 2024

The Shiv Sena UBT-led Balasaheb Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday morning, March 27, released its list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Narendra Khedekar fielded from Buldhana, Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Vashim, Sanjog Waghere-Patil from Mawal, Chandrahar Patil from Sangli, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar from Hingoli, Chandrakant Khaire from Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad, Omraje Nimbalkar from Dharashiv, Bhausaheb Waghchaure from Shirdi, Rajabhau Waje from Nashik, Anant Geete from Raigarh, Vinayak Raut from Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri, Rajan Vichare from Thane, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai Northeast, from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant has been fielded, Amol Keertikar from Mumbai North-West and Sanjay Jadhav to contest from Parbhani seat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared a list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Anil Desai will contest from Mumbai's South Central parliamentary constituency.

हिंदूहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या आशीर्वादाने आणि शिवसेना पक्ष प्रमुख श्री.उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांच्या आदेशाने शिवसेनेच्या 17 लोकसभा उमेदवारांची यादी जाहीर करण्यास येत आहे..

*मुंबई दक्षिण मध्य:श्री अनिल देसाई यांच्या उमेदवारीची घोषणा करण्यात येत आहे.

Maharashtra has 48 seats in the Lok Sabha, making it one of the most important states in the Upcoming General Elections. The polls will be conducted in five different phases from April 19, 2024, to May 20, 2024, with the by-election for the Akola West assembly seat during the second phase of voting.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has announced some of its candidates in Maharashtra's constituencies. In the State, the political landscape is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections as the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to contest in alliance.