Ashadhi Wari 2024: Dnyaneshwar Mauli.., Tukaram.., Warkari Chants as Sant Tukaram Palakhi Crosses The Roti Ghat

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palakhi Sohala started its journey from Patas village. As the wari moved through the ghat of Patas-Roti, a lively scene unfolded. Around 1 o'clock in the afternoon, the Palakhi climbed the one and a half kilometer uphill ghat, taking about two hours. During this time, Varkaris enthusiastically chanted praises like "Dnyaneshwar Mauli.. Tukaram." while others carried saffron flags and played tala-mridanga, creating a festive atmosphere. Some devotees ran ahead like in a race alongside the Dindi ceremony. Women added to the spectacle by playing with balloons, and beautiful rangolis decorated the path of the palanquin through the ghat.

The Dindi ceremony caught the attention of onlookers as devotees gathered in large numbers from both sides of the ghat to witness this auspicious procession. After passing through the ghat, the palanquin moved to Shiv of Roti village, where aarti was performed. After a break at Varwand, the wari proceeded to Patus, receiving a warm welcome from Patas sarpanch Tripti Bhadalkar, deputy sarpanch Rajvardhan Shitole, and villagers. Artist Ashok Gujar decorated the path of the wari with beautiful rangolis. The yatra halted at the Sri Nageshwar temple in Patus, attracting long queues of devotees seeking darshan.

This pilgrimage transformed Patas village into a place of spiritual significance, with villagers providing food, arranging health check-ups, and offering refreshments to workers. The palanquin resumed its journey around 11 o'clock the next morning, continuing to receive warm welcomes along its route. For the past 43 years, the Deshpande family of Sriram Mandir in Patus has faithfully offered Naivedya to Jagadguru Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi, upholding a cherished tradition. The palanquin's passage through the realm of the four Naths—Sri Kalbhairavanath, Sri Rokdobanath, Borimalnath, and Gopinath—in Daund taluka adds to the spiritual importance of this revered ceremony.