Ashish Patil from Kolhapur cracks UPSC in second attempt

Ashish, son of Ashok Patil, a primary school teacher from Salshi (Shahuwadi) passed the Indian Public Service Commission examination at 563rd position in the country. He has achieved this success in his second attempt. Ashish Patil completed his primary education from a Zilla Parishad school.

His father works as a primary teacher at Save, and he is known as an enterprising teacher. Ashish completed his secondary education at Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya, Bambawade. He had scored 97% marks in the 10th board. Later he completed 11th and 12th at Ferguson College, Pune. During this time he received the National Talent Search Scholarship given by the Government of India. He is the only student in the Shahuwadi to receive this scholarship.

He later completed his engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunication at COEP College, Pune. After this he started studying for UPSC exam despite having a good job opportunity. After studying in Delhi for one year, he studied at home for two years in Corona and in his second attempt, Ashish passed the UPSC exam.

