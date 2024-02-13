Ashok Chavan Attributes His Departure from Congress to Party's Lack of Electoral Ambition

The state Congress lacked coordination, according to former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. He expressed regret at the party's lack of planning for victory and dissatisfaction with the working style of state president Nana Patole. Chavan made suggestions but felt they were not taken into account, leading to a lack of teamwork. While talking to Lokmat Ashok Chavan reveled the real reason on why he left party.

Ashok Chavan said, "It was too late... and team had no willingness to win elections, I thought there was no point in saying it. There were no good changes, there was a mold. How many years to wait like this? How many puzzles should be allowed? I talked about all the working styles and made suggestions, but they were not heeded. Finally how long to wait? There was no teamwork." He added that It was too late... I felt there was no point in speaking up. There were no positive changes. It felt stagnant. How long can one wait like this? It's quite troubling.

Ashok Chavan on leaving the secular party and joining the Hindutva party said, I haven't decided yet. Let me tell you, I was never an extremist leader. I never took a radical or hateful stance. All parties, including the BJP, had such leaders yesterday and still have them today. Many leaders in the BJP have a vision for development. Modi's accomplishments must be acknowledged.

Ashok Chavan On Modi's Work

Numerous infrastructure projects were completed in the country during his tenure. Several people-oriented schemes have been introduced, and we should recognize such achievements. From the idea of a developed India to Chandrayaan, there are certainly many positive aspects. Of course, some may disagree, but there's no point in opposing just for the sake of opposition.