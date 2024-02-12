Ashok Chavan Resigned From Congress: No Decision on Joining BJP, Not Finalised My Options Yet, Says Former Maharashtra CM

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan resigned from the Congress party's primary membership on Monday, February 12. Chavan has submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole. Also, in the letter, Chavan mentioned his designation as a former MLA.

"I have resigned from the Assembly membership as an MLA. I have given my resignation to the Speaker. I have resigned from the Congress Working Committee and Congress primary membership. I have not decided to join any party. I will clear my stand on joining a party after two days," the former MPCC president said today while speaking to the media after quitting Congress.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | When asked if he will be joining BJP, Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan says, "I will tell you in 48 hours..." pic.twitter.com/hN9hITdyPf — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

Former Maharashtra CM further stated, "I have no complaints against anyone; I worked sincerely and in a committed manner with the Congress party till yesterday. Leaving Congress is my personal decision. I have not discussed with any legislator yet, and I have not had a word with a single MLA of Congress party..."

The former MPCC president also served as MP of Lok Sabha from 1987 to 1989 and was re-elected to the lower house in May 2014. He served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra state from December 8,, 2008, to November 9 2010. On November 9 2010, the Congress Party asked him to resign from office over corruption allegations relating to the Adarsh Housing Society scam.

In the 2014 general elections, Chavan was elected from the Nanded constituency but lost the seat in 2019 Pratap Patil Chikhalikar of the BJP

Chavan comes from an influential political family. He is the son of Shankarrao Chavan, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Union Home Minister.