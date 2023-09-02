ATS arrests Bangladeshi national living illegally in Nagpur, posing as monk and gym trainer

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a Bangladeshi individual in Nagpur on Friday. He had been living in India unlawfully for over ten years, initially under the guise of a Buddhist monk and later as a gym trainer. Additionally, he was involved in illegal activities aimed at assisting fellow Bangladeshis in fraudulently acquiring Indian passports.

According to reports, Palash Bipan Baruva, a 40-year-old suspect, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday. Subsequent investigations revealed that he had surreptitiously entered India, assuming the identity of a Buddhist monk, and subsequently shifted roles to become a gym trainer in Nagpur. He lived in the vicinity of the Pivali River, in the Teka area of north Nagpur.

Upon questioning the individuals, it was revealed that they had obtained passports through fraudulent methods, utilizing counterfeit identity documents supplied by Baruva, as stated by the officer. Following this, the Nagpur ATS unit launched an operation that spanned over a month, involving continuous surveillance of Baruva's actions. Baruva smoothly transitioned into a typical way of life by taking on the position of a gym trainer. Furthermore, he engaged in a romantic relationship and even went on a journey to Thailand.

Following his arrest, a legal case was registered against Baruva, invoking sections 420 (cheating), 463, 467, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), all related to forgery. Ongoing investigations are being conducted into the incident.