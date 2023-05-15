ATS informs court, Pakistan operative linked to DRDO scientist, IAF personnel

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) informed a Pune court on Monday that the Pakistani agent, who allegedly had contact with Pradeep Kurulkar, the arrested DRDO scientist in the espionage case, also communicated with an Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel currently stationed in Bengaluru.

The Maharashtra ATS presented a statement from the IAF personnel, which was recorded before a magistrate court in Pune under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), to the special court. Although the IAF personnel has not been accused in the case, officials mentioned that he is undergoing a separate internal investigation.

According to reports, the Pakistani agent reached out to the IAF personnel using the same IP address that was purportedly used to communicate with Kurulkar.

On the evening of May 3, the ATS apprehended Kurulkar based on a complaint lodged by a senior officer from the DRDO's Vigilance and Security Department. Kurulkar made his initial court appearance in Pune on May 4 and was subsequently placed in ATS custody.

Meanwhile, the custodial remand of Kurulkar, 59, who was arrested in Pune this month on charges of espionage and wrongful communication with Pakistan-based operatives in a suspected case of honeytrap, was extended by one day till May 16.

As per the official website of DRDO, Kurulkar has been involved in significant projects for the organization. He has contributed to important endeavours such as the Agni missile series, which has nuclear capabilities, and Mission Shakti, a test for an anti-satellite missile. Additionally, he has played a role in the development of various other missile and strategic defence systems.