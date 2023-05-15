Espionage case: DRDO scientist to remain in custody for one more day

Pradeep Kurulkar, a scientist working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been arrested for sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO). The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team has requested an additional day of custody, which has been granted. Kurulkar will remain in custody for one more day.

In the remand application, the ATS stated that they have received the forensic report of Kurulkar's mobile phone, which is still awaiting analysis. The ATS officials also informed the court that Kurulkar had utilized the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai for conducting meetings. They emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to gather more information regarding these meetings.

The ATS team further informed the court that they are conducting a comprehensive analysis of international mobile numbers and performing cyber investigations on the account of the Pakistan Intelligence Operative. After considering arguments from both sides, the court granted the ATS team one additional day of custody for the accused.