ATS releases photograph of absconding terrorist involved in bomb blast plot

The Pune police arrested three terrorists who attempted to make a bomb blast chain using accumulated materials for explosive manufacturing. They had been evading capture for the past two and a half years in Rajasthan. The trio was apprehended in Kothrud and being transported to Kondhwa when Shahnawaz, one of them, managed to escape. A search is currently underway for him. The absconding terrorist has been identified as Shahnawaz, and the ATS has released his photographs.

Beat Marshals Pradeep Chavan and Amol Nazan from Kothrud police station patrolled on July 18. At approximately 3:45 am, they apprehended three suspected motorcycle thieves. Subsequently, the suspects were brought to a residence for a search. During this, one of them managed to escape. The police team caught the other two individuals. While searching his residence in Kondhwa, the police discovered a live cartridge, four mobile phones, and a laptop. The police confiscated these items. Initially, there was suspicion that he might be a vehicle thief.