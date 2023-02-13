Aurangabad: 270 lawyers to get chambers in Aurangabad bench premises

The inauguration of the lawyers’ chambers set up in the bench premises was finally over. The 270 lawyer chambers in the first phase will be inaugurated on March 25 at 10 a.m. in the presence of Supreme Court judges. As a result, the dream of the chambers, which has been waiting for many years, is becoming a reality, informed the president of the Bench Lawyers Association. Nitin Chaudhary and Secretary Adv. Suhas Urgunde.

Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavai, Justice Abhay Oak, and Justice Dipankar Dutta will be the main presence. Apart from this, the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Prasanna Varale, the Chief Justice in Charge of the Bombay High Court Sanjay Gangapurwala, and the Administrative Judge of the Aurangabad Bench Ravindra Ghuge will also be present. The chambers will be distributed by the judges to five lawyers in a representative form. Out of the total 510 chambers, 270 will be distributed in the first phase. Of these, 45 chambers are meant for state government lawyers.