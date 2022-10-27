Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh: Know about the young emerging leader in Mumbai Congress

Anyone who is upto to date on the Congress bit in Mumbai will tell you that the name Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh has been a topic of discussion right from leaders, workers and journalists. This young leader has been able to create an impact that many aspire to bring to their initial political Career.

Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh comes from one of the most respectable families of North Indians in Mumbai, his family has had 3 generation long association with Congress but it’s only him who has joined active politics. The main concerns around which his politics revolves is the Uttar-Bharatiya population in Mumbai which is an incredible political force as there are approximately 50 lakhs North Indian Voters in Mumbai. North Indians have traditionally voted for Congress in the city but that scenario changed after 2014 which is later on followed by series of defection of North Indian Congress leaders as well.

The Congress party was in a leadership deficit when it came to North Indians, apart from a couple of leaders who had limited reach on ground, the hopes for revival among the North Indian Community seemed bleak, in such scenario Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh, who is a Bhai Jagtap (MLC & President of Mumbai Congress) loyalist made an impact and put Congress back on the map among the North Indian Voters.

People have joined him right from Borivali to Churchgate across several wards and constituencies. He had recently donated to more than 80 Ganpati Mandals and more than 40 Navratri Mandals during the festivities.

“We are Congressman by blood, many said that before and switched parties when the times were tough, we entered politics when the times were tough for the party as I felt this is when party needed able inactive political observers to become active Doers. Under the leadership of Bhai Jagtap ji we will leave no stone unturned and I believe that our hard work will get the North Indian back to their old trusted organization that is Congress” said Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh.

Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh’s ever growing popularity, his hard work on ground, his power and influence among the North Indian Community is paying off for the Congress and sources say all the credit goes to Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap, who has given him full support and valuable guidance. This impact created by Avaneesh only seems to grow day by day among the North Indians and he has become a formidable political force in the Versova region but only time will tell if his influence and popularity turns into votes.