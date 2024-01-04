Awhad's Comments Stirring Trouble for Shiv Sena? Danwe Hits Back at BJP

Political Uproar Erupts after Maharashtra MLA's Provocative Comments on Lord Ram

Mumbai: A controversial statement by Maharashtra MLA Jitendra Awhad claiming Lord Ram consumed meat has ignited a political firestorm in the state. Awhad's remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and the Ajit Pawar group, while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena distanced itself from his comments.

Awhad's statement, made during a recent event, triggered an immediate backlash. BJP leaders accused him of hurting religious sentiments and demanded an apology.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena distanced itself from Awhad's statement, clarifying that it neither condones nor supports his views. However, party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve took a veiled dig at the BJP, highlighting instances of meat consumption within their own ranks and questioning their right to lecture on matters of faith.

Rohit Pawar, son of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, offered a contrasting perspective. He urged all parties to refrain from unnecessary religious controversies and focus instead on pressing issues like rising unemployment, deteriorating law and order, women's safety, agrarian distress, and the exodus of industries from Maharashtra.

Awhad's comments have once again brought the issue of religion and politics to the forefront of discourse in Maharashtra. With Assembly elections looming in 2024, it remains to be seen how the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP leverage this controversy to their advantage, while navigating the delicate balance of faith and political expediency.