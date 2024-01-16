Bacchu Kadu Presents Maratha Reservation Draft to Manoj Jarange Patil, Urges Withdrawal of Jan 20 Protest

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil is all set to hit the streets of Mumbai on 20 January to rally for reservations. The government has been trying to prevent him from carrying another round of protests. In the middle of this, MLA Bacchu Kadu from the Shinde faction has claimed to have found a solution to the issue of the word 'Sage Soyre' in the reservation plan. It is also said that the draft of the same has been shared with Jarange Patil.



Kadu has urged Jarange Patil to withdraw the protest if his community is being benefitted. He attended a meeting with the chief minister for four hours and has now presented the draft for the Maratha reservation to the department commissioner. Then the draft will presented to Manoj Jarange. All of his demands have been addressed while a few nooks and crannies are likely to be overlooked, stated Kadu.

