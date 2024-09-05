Badlapur Railway Station Firing Update: Youth Injured in Money Dispute, Shooter Apprehended

Badlapur: A shooting incident occurred at Badlapur railway station around 6 pm today, injuring a youth in the leg. According to police, the shooting stemmed from a dispute over money between friends. The altercation began in the main market outside the station and escalated when the group moved to the railway area. Shankar Sansare fired three rounds at his friend Vikas Pagare, hitting him in the leg. As Sansare attempted to flee along the tracks, police apprehended him. Pagare was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened on the home platform, and as Sansare tried to escape, he slipped and fell while injured. Questions have arisen regarding the source of the gun that Pagare was seen holding despite his injury. After the shooting, Pagare attempted to reach Sansare, but another friend intervened to prevent further violence.

The area was crowded when the shots were fired, causing passengers to flee in panic. Following the incident, some railway passengers joined the police in pursuing Sansare.

The shooting took place around 6 PM on the home platform, with initial reports indicating that a single individual fired at two people. The incident has sparked widespread panic among passengers. Senior police officials have promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation, and an investigation is now in progress.