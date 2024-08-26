Badlapur Sexual Assault: Deepak Kesarkar Proposes Installation of Panic Buttons For Girls Safety In Maharashtra Schools

In the wake of the recent sexual assault incident in Badlapur, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar has proposed a range of advanced safety measures aimed at preventing such incidents in the future. The incident, which has shocked the local community and drawn widespread condemnation, has sparked a call for improved security protocols in educational institutions and hostels. In light of this distressing event, Minister Deepak Kesarkar has proposed the installation of panic buttons and advanced surveillance systems in schools, hostels, and other vulnerable locations. He emphasized that just as CCTVs have become a standard safety feature in educational institutions, panic buttons could serve as an effective tool in emergency situations.

#WATCH | On the Badlapur incident, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar says, "...Just like CCTVs in schools, panic buttons can also be installed...A panic button can also be installed in the hostels...It is an advanced technology..." pic.twitter.com/EUV1KecTwX — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

Kesarkar highlighted the importance of integrating technology into safety protocols. "A panic button can be installed in schools, hostels, and other places where safety is a concern. This advanced technology can help in responding quickly to emergencies and can be a crucial part of our security infrastructure," Kesarkar stated.

For the unversed, Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted inside the washroom of a Maharashtra school this month — sparking widespread protests in the western state. The accused — a male attendant at the school in Thane district — was arrested last week and currently remains in custody. The Bombay High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team probing the case to file a report by August 27.According to a preliminary report accessed by India Today, the kindergarteners — aged three and four — were abused repeatedly over a 15 day period and found with ruptured hymens.



