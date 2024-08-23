Mumbai Education Department Takes Action After Badlapur Incident: Municipal Corporation to Install 5,000 CCTV Cameras in Schools

Following the Badlapur incident, the education department has issued precautionary measures for all types of schools across the state. In Mumbai, the municipal education department has also provided guiding instructions to all schools, emphasizing counseling for students and parents. Three voluntary organizations are working with municipal schools to provide counseling lessons to students. Additionally, schools are directed to organize parent meetings and offer counseling to parents as well.

The Badlapur incident has raised concerns about the safety of female students in schools. To address this and ensure the safety of students, the municipal education department has taken significant steps. Over 5,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in 113 municipal school buildings, with the tender for this work already approved and implementation underway. Schools are also instructed to review the complaint boxes urgently.

Housekeeping Staff for Women

The majority of the housekeeping staff in municipal schools are women.

Schools must ensure that students are under teacher supervision from entry to exit.

Counseling is being provided in municipal schools to teach students about good touch and bad touch.

24-Hour Attendants in Municipal Schools

24-hour attendants have been appointed in all municipal schools. These attendants are responsible for monitoring and preventing vandalism, theft of computers, expensive furniture, personal attacks, and ensuring student safety from antisocial elements. They also have full control over the school’s entrance.