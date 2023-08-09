Baith Niche, Aukat nahi hai: Narayan Rane attacks Arvind Sawant in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Narayan Rane lost his calm and poured down on Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant during a debate on the no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.

Narayan Rane became angry and harshly told MP Arvind Sawant to sit down, prompting the chair's intervention. Arey baith neeche (sit down), the Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said.

As the chair intervened, the minister said Sawant does not have the aukat (status) to speak against PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Aukat nahi hai inki Pradhan Mantri ji (Prime Minister), Amit Shah ke baare mei bolne ki agar kuch bhi bola toh tumhari aukat mei nikalunga (he does not have the status to comment on PM Modi, Amit Shah. If you say something, I will show you your place), the minister said.