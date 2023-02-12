Banana prices rise to a record Rs 80 dozen in Mumbai

After milk and eggs, the price of bananas in the state has broken all records to scale Rs 80 per dozen owing to shortage coupled with export diversion. This past fortnight, rates have spiralled from Rs 50-60 per dozen to Rs 80 in Borivli, Breach Candy, Matunga, Bandra West, Khar and Andheri West. Banana is the most commonly consumed fruit and popular in the country.

In Kandivli, Malad and Colaba, rates have risen correspondingly from Rs 50-60 to Rs 60-70. The pricier elaichi banana has been selling for Rs 80-100 per dozen for months.Vendors say they purchase by the kilo, not dozen, and the price has risen steadily due to a shortage of availability. Retailers claim that soon, bananas too will sell by the kilo rather than dozen. Malls and delivery chains already sell by kilo. The online rate for the common robusta variety is Rs 48-50 per kg.