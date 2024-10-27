Bandra Railway Station Stampede: Central Railway Imposes Restrictions at Mumbai Stations to Control Diwali 2024 Crowds

Following the stampede at Bandra railway station, the Central Railway implemented temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales on Sunday to manage crowds on station platforms. These restrictions apply to key stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, and Nagpur, and aim to ensure smooth passenger flow during the Diwali and Chhath Puja festival period.

The restrictions, effective immediately and lasting until November 8, exempt Senior Citizens and individuals with medical needs. The decision was prompted by a significant increase in footfall at railway stations in Mumbai and nearby cities like Pune, Nagpur, and Thane, as many migrant workers are traveling to their hometowns for the festivals. Earlier on Sunday, a stampede at Bandra Terminus injured nine people as a large crowd attempted to board a train to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Platform number 1, ahead of the departure of the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Visuals from the scene showed blood on the platform floor, with Railway Police and other passengers can be seen helping the injured people onto stretchers. One video showed a man with blood oozing out of his wounds, while another injured passenger lay next to him. Shockingly, several people were seen boarding the compartment even as an injured person lay near them.