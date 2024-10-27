Bandra Railway Station Stampede: Western Railway Orders Probe On Horrific Incident

The Western Railway Authorities have launched an investigation to understand the stampede that occurred at the Bandra Terminus leaving nine injured on Sunday morning. The Western Railways issued a statement that noted the Antyodaya Express (Train No. 22921) was being slowly maneuvered from the Bandra Terminus (BDTS) yard to Platform No. 1.

During this process, several passengers on the platform attempted to board the moving train, resulting in injuries to two individuals who fell while trying to embark.

The statement further said, "The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and Home Guard personnel on duty responded swiftly, ensuring the injured passengers were promptly transported to the nearby Government Bhabha Hospital." According to the attending doctors, the condition of both injured passengers is stable. The incident was reported by a security guard at the hospital.