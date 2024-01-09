Bangladesh Election: Saamana Questions Legitimacy, Calls It No Victory of Truth

Maharashtra's Shiv Sena party, through its mouthpiece Saamana, has questioned the legitimacy of the recent general election in Bangladesh, calling it an insult to the people to accept the results as a victory of truth. The party argued that the results cannot be considered a victory of truth due to several concerning factors.

As per the UBT, the main opposition party, BNP, along with 15 other political parties, opted to boycott the election, introducing concerns regarding the credibility of the polls. Moreover, a substantial 60 percent of voters chose to abstain from participating in the electoral process, contributing to additional skepticism and diminishing the overall legitimacy of the election.

This cannot be called a victory of truth. How can you call an election impartial if the main opposition party, BNP, along with 15 other political parties, have boycotted and 60 per cent of the voters have turned their backs on voting? Can the results of this election be considered reliable? Keeping the results of the general election within the ambit of democracy would be an insult to the people of Bangladesh. Only 40 per cent of the voters have shown support for Sheikh Hasina's government, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in an article.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has clinched her fourth consecutive term in a contentious election, with her Awami League party securing a majority of the parliamentary seats in a contest boycotted by opposing factions. The Awami League notably emerged victorious in five constituencies, even as the opposition, led by the BNP and 15 other parties, chose to abstain from the electoral process.

In the aftermath of her triumph, Prime Minister Hasina reiterated her dedication to serving the people of Bangladesh. She emphasized the weight of responsibility she feels toward the citizens who have consistently supported her through the electoral process.