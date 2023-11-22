Bangladeshi national awaiting deportation escapes from ATS custody

A Bangladeshi national, 29, who was apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) three years ago, has managed to escape from their custody, according to police reports on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Anwar Alias Shahadat Hashim, escaped on Sunday evening, an official said.

He was apprehended by a team of the Maharashtra ATS in 2020 for illegally staying in India with fake documents, he said. Following the completion of his sentence in the case, the court had issued an order for his release. Subsequently, he was placed under the custody of the Kalachowki unit of the ATS with plans for deportation to Bangladesh, as mentioned by the official.

On Sunday evening, Anwar went to the washroom at the Kalachowki unit and fled from the ATS custody, he said. An offence in this connection was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) along with the sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Foreigners Order, 1948, he said. A search operation has been launched to trace him, he said.



