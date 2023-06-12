Bangladeshi nationals escape police custody in Pune, investigation underway

Two individuals from Bangladesh have been booked by the Pune City Police for fleeing a police station where they were held for illegal stay in India. The suspects, identified as Ridanur Rehman Raqib (65) and Jakir K Hussain (42) from Dhaka, had been living in the Sinhagad Road Police Station area in Pune despite being subject to a "restriction order" after their release from prison.

The police have been unable to locate both suspects since June 7, prompting them to file a First Information Report (FIR) at the Sinhagad Police Station under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

Authorities state that Jaki and Ridanur were previously arrested in connection with a theft case around four years ago. Following their release from jail, they were placed under "restriction orders" and were prohibited from leaving without proper permission from the police.

After completing their sentences, the city police had initiated the deportation procedure for the two individuals, who were handed over to the police by the jail authorities. However, before the deportation process could be finalized and they could be officially sent back to their home country, both individuals disappeared and their whereabouts are unknown. The police have filed a case regarding this matter and have commenced an investigation