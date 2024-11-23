Baramati Election Result 2024: Bigg Boss Fame Abhijit Bichukale Likely To Face Big Defeat; As Ajit Pawar Leads By Over 35,000 Votes

As the vote counting in Maharashtra is underway, Abhijeet Bichukale, who is known for his participation in Bigg Boss is moving towards a big defeat in Baramati. As per latest reports, the controversial actor is trailing by over 35,000 votes. Abhijeet Bichukale, who rose to fame for his contentious interactions on Bigg Boss, including a noted dispute with Bollywood star and show host Salman Khan, has previously contested against prominent leaders such as Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, Aaditya Thackeray, and Shrikant Shinde.

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party candidate Ajit Anantrao Pawar is leading in the Baramati Assembly constituency as the counting is underway pic.twitter.com/U6yq7Wdcfr — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2024

Bichukale even contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Satara constituency, but could only get 1,395 votes. He had lost to BJP's Udayanraje Bhonsle in the elections.: Ajit Pawar continues to maintain a commanding lead in the Baramati Assembly elections. After the seventh round of counting, Pawar has secured 10,500 votes, leading by 6,330 votes over Yugendra Pawar, who has 4,170 votes in this round. His total lead now stands at an impressive 33,886 votes.

Counting for 21 Assembly seats in Pune began on Saturday. The district’s political battle is dominated by the split within the NCP, with factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.In Baramati, the Mahayuti Alliance (BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP) is firmly ahead, with Ajit Pawar standing strong against NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar in his debut electoral contest.