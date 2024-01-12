Beautification on a Budget? Mumbai's Rs 12 Crore J.J. Flyover Project Sparks Debate

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s beautification campaign has drawn scrutiny over a proposed Rs 12 crore lighting project at the J.J. Flyover. Critics argue the hefty price tag outweighs the benefits, raising concerns about priorities in resource allocation.

As part of the beautification campaign, the municipality has started a flurry of work at flyovers, parks, etc. After the G-20 summit, special emphasis has been given to lighting. So far, many flyovers have been lit up by installing LED lights. About 1 to 3 crores have been spent on this. The same experiment will be done at J.J. Flyover. The 12 crores spent on this lighting is eye-catching. The municipality has started the tender process for this work.

The MC has launched various beautification initiatives, including lighting projects on other flyovers like Qutub-e-Alam (Rs 1.5 crore) and Bandra-Worli Sea Link (Rs 2.5 crore). However, the 12 crore figure for the J.J. Flyover project has attracted criticism, with details on the lighting design and justification for the cost remaining unclear.

The push for project completion before the Lok Sabha elections in March is evident. Officials reportedly attended PM Modi's visit preparations in Gujarat, and pre-G20 summit beautification efforts included lighting flyovers in Bandra, including Sadhu Vaswani and J.D. Somaiya, at a cost of Rs 1-2 crore each.

Overall Beautification Progress and Budget Allocation

Municipality has allocated Rs 1,700 crore for the beautification campaign, with Rs 725 crore already spent. Out of 1,285 tenders issued, only 19 projects have been completed, with 685 projects each undertaken in the city and suburbs. The department-wise budget allocation includes Rs 500 crore for department offices, Rs 150 crore for the roads department, and Rs 68 crore for engineering works.

Questions Linger over Effectiveness and Transparency

While beautification efforts can enhance urban spaces, the J.J. Flyover project's high cost raises questions about its value compared to potential investments in critical infrastructure or social services. Additionally, the lack of readily available information on the project's specifics adds to concerns about transparency.

Looking Ahead: Prioritizing Impact and Public Input

As the Municipality works to beautify Mumbai, prioritizing projects with tangible benefits for citizens and ensuring transparent communication around expenditures will be crucial. Engaging with the public and addressing concerns over resource allocation can help build trust and ensure beautification efforts reflect community needs.