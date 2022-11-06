Becoming deputy CM was shocking, says Fadnavis

In a major revelation, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said it was not shocking to him when Eknath Shinde's name was announced as the chief minister as it was his proposal. But becoming the deputy chief minister was shocking as he did not want to be part of the new government, he said at the India Today conclave.

Ever since the formation of the state government and Fadnavis being made the deputy to Eknath Shinde, it was believed that the former chief minister was reluctant to take the post and had only agreed under pressure from the central government. It was largely speculated that ever since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis was fighting hard to return as the chief minister, but the BJP central leadership had put a lid to his plans as it felt making Shinde the chief minister would provide more stability to the state government.