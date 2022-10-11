Beed BJP President Bhagirath Biyani allegedly shoots himself

Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) president Bhagirath Biyani (47) allegedly died by suicide by shooting self to death on Tuesday morning.

The deceased took the extreme step in the bedroom of his house situated in MIDC area of Beed district, 25 km from here.

Beed superintendent of police Nandkumar Thakur said, "Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. We have found a pistol that appears to have been used for the act and are verifying if it was a licensed firearm." Police sources said that they were unsure about the exact reason that might have triggered the extreme step.

"The family is under shock and nobody is in a position to speak. For us to initiate probe and draw a conclusion, either we should get a suicide note or the family should share more about his last moments," said a crime branch officer.