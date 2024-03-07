Beed Man Caught Concealing Device Under Seven Layers of Underwear During Maharashtra Food Supply Inspector Exam 2024

Beed: Candidates are screened through metal detectors while entering the examination centre. However, an investigation revealed that an accused candidate in Beed hid the device by wearing seven underwear so that the metal detector machine could not find the microdevice connector and other materials. Police, including revenue officials, suspect that a large racket of copying and passing government exams in a high-tech manner is operating.



The online exam for the post of supply inspector was conducted on February 28 at Swami Vivekananda Computer Centre in the city. At that time, the staff at the centre got suspicious of the examinee, Lahu Machhindra Kale (a resident of Bakarwadi, Beed), who stayed in the bathroom for a long time. When he returned, a search was conducted and a micro device and other materials were found in his possession. Candidates are screened by metal detector machines before entering the examination hall. If electronic materials such as mobile phones and other items are hidden inside the shirt, the machine goes off. The accused, Lahu Kale, was aware of the incident and had worn seven underwear, before going to the examination centre and hid a micro device connector and other materials inside it.

Who is the mastermind?

A year or two ago, a health department scam was linked to Bakarwadi in Beed taluka. Lahu Kale, who was caught copying through the Bluetooth micro device is also from Bakarwadi. The biggest challenge for the police is to find out if this is a coincidence or another organised plan.

