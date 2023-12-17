Beed meeting on Dec 23 to shape future of Maratha reservation agitation

The decision on the next course of action regarding Maratha reservation, scheduled to be made today in Antarwali Sarati village, has been deferred by Manoj Jarange. He stated that the direction of the next agitation will be revealed during a meeting in Beed district on December 23.

Jarange said, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will present his stand on Maratha reservation in the session tomorrow. The chief minister and the two deputy chief ministers are firm on giving Maratha reservation by December 24. If we tell today how we are going to protest, the government will know. Now the Maratha community does not want to come back. Now the battle is about strength and tactics. Let the government declare its stand tomorrow, otherwise, you will say that you have already announced it."

In Beed, a meeting is scheduled for December 23 at 1 pm at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk, Beed Bypass Manjarsumba Road, covering 50 acres. Parking arrangements are being organized on 40 acres for the meeting. Notably, meetings have been conducted on behalf of the Sakal Maratha Samaj to plan the event. However, the importance of this meeting has escalated as it will decide the direction of the agitation.