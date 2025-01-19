Beed Road Accident: ST Bus Hits 5 Police Aspirants, Three Killed, Two Critically Injured

A tragic accident on the Beed-Parli Road near Ghodka Rajuri Phata claimed the lives of three youths and left two others critically injured. The victims, who were preparing for police recruitment, were jogging on January 19 when a speeding ST Corporation bus struck them. The local community is in shock and mourning.

Reports indicate that five young men were jogging as part of their daily training. The bus hit them, killing Balaji More, Om Ghodke, and Viraj Ghodke instantly. The two injured victims are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. This tragedy has cast a shadow over their village, as the aspirations of these young men to serve as police officers have been abruptly ended.

The incident has caused widespread grief, with families and villagers rushing to the district hospital upon hearing the news. Authorities are investigating the accident's cause. The untimely loss of these young lives has devastated the community, prompting calls for stricter road safety measures to prevent future incidents.