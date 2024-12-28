Prajakta Mali Slams BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, Responds to Karuna Munde’s Remarks, Says “I Hope You Will Not Make Such Statements Without…”

Actor and producer Prajakta Mali on Saturday slammed BJP MLA Suresh Dhas dragging her name in his attempt to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog, was abducted, tortured, and murdered in Beed on December 9 after reportedly attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm. Several arrests have been made in connection to the case, which also involves Walmik Karad, an accused reportedly close to Parli MLA Munde.

At a press conference, Mali described Dhas' comments as baseless and in poor taste, urging that women, especially actors, should not be made targets in such matters. She said her silence regarding video clips and fake news spreading online about her visit to Parli for a cultural event should not be interpreted as consent.

"Artists avoid getting involved in mudslinging. But Suresh Dhas is an elected representative. His words carry weight. His remarks are false and derogatory," Mali said. She further said that her family and friends have stood by her during the spread of negativity on social media, but added that when an elected official speaks, it demands attention.

Mali has requested a public apology from Dhas and is considering legal action against the Ashti MLA. She defended her visit to Parli, explaining that as an artist, she travels to various cities for events and questioned why her name was singled out, pointing out that male actors also participate in such events. "I had been to Parli for a cultural event, an award function. Artistes like me travel to several cities to entertain audiences. Why name just women? Haven't male actors attended such programmes organised by politicians? Dhas has used my name for his selfish interests," she said.

"(Women) actors are soft targets. Don't misuse them for your TRP (viewership). To what extent can you go to boost TRPs? Don't you think she (the target of such attacks) can slip into depression and commit suicide?" she said questioning the media.

Mali did not stop at Dhas but also addressed Karuna Munde, wife of Dhananjay Munde, who had previously mentioned Mali's name in a video. Mali challenged Karuna Munde during the press conference, saying, "I want to tell Karuna Tai that you are a woman yourself and can understand the suffering women face. In this male-dominated society, if women do not support each other and continue to engage in mudslinging, what will happen? The information you have about me is completely wrong. I hope you will not make such statements without verifying facts and will speak sensitively about women."

According to reports, Mali also informed that she had sent a notice to Munde's wife Karuna over some social media comments, after which the latter stopped making such utterances.

Mali has filed a complaint with the Maharashtra State Women's Commission and intends to meet with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to push for accountability from media platforms and social media outlets for spreading defamatory content about women.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has advised Dhas to refrain from public comments regarding the murder case. "Dhas should provide any relevant information directly to the chief minister. His public remarks could hinder the investigation," Bawankule told reporters on Friday.