Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Meets Chief Minister Fadnavis, Demands Action Against BJP MLA Suresh Dhas' Remarks

The altercation between actress Prajakta Mali and BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has gone viral, prompting Mali to demand an apology from him for a statement he made. After Dhas refused, she sought intervention from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and met him on Sunday (December 29) at his official residence, Sagar.

About Fight

The incident stems from remarks made by Suresh Dhas in connection with the murder case of Santosh Deshmukh in Massajog, Beed. While accusing NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, Dhas made controversial comments involving actresses, including Prajakta Mali. He alleged that “event management is carried out using land and brick kilns to earn massive sums, and actresses like Sapna Chaudhary, Rashmika Mandanna, and Prajakta Mali are brought to Parli for such purposes.

Following these remarks, Prajakta Mali addressed a press conference, questioning Dhas' statements and demanding an apology. Despite her demand, the MLA firmly refused to apologize, escalating the matter further.

Meeting With Chief Minister Fadnavis

In her meeting with CM Fadnavis, Mali highlighted the inappropriate nature of the remarks and the unnecessary trolling she faced on social media due to the controversy. Sources revealed that she presented a formal statement to the Chief Minister, urging action against the MLA and those spreading false content online.

Chief Minister's Assurance

During the meeting, CM Fadnavis assured Prajakta Mali that steps would be taken to address the situation. “I will not tolerate any act that tarnishes your honor,” Fadnavis reportedly said, promising to take action against those responsible for posting defamatory videos on social media.