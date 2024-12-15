Beed Shocker: 24-Year Old Student Dies of Heart Attack While Appearing for Exam in Maharashtra

Siddhant Masal (24), a third-year BSc student from Swatantryaveer Sawarkar Arts, Science and Commerce College in Beed, tragically passed away due to a heart attack while appearing for an exam on Friday morning. His family reported no prior medical history. Masal, who was also preparing for the UPSC exams in Delhi, felt uneasy during the exam held on the college’s second floor around 9:45 a.m., according to college principal Shivanand Kshirsagar. "I rushed to the exam hall along with NCC experts trained in emergency response. We immediately took Masal to the District Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," the principal stated.

Masal's younger brother, Yash, who dropped him off at the examination center that morning, said, "He didn’t complain of any health problems on the way. Later, I received a call from the college informing me that he had fainted."Described as hardworking and dedicated, Masal supported his family through a part-time job in Delhi. Dr. Hanumant Parkhe from the District Civil Hospital confirmed that Masal’s death was due to a heart attack caused by blood clots in his heart. A postmortem was conducted before handing over the body to his family. The Shivajinagar police have registered a case of accidental death.