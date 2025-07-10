Beed Shocker: Baby Declared Dead by Doctors Found Alive Moments Before Cremation

A disturbing incident at Ambajogai’s Swami Ramanand Teerth (SRT) Government Hospital in Beed has sparked outrage after a newborn declared dead by doctors was found alive just before cremation. The incident has raised serious concerns about medical negligence and accountability in public healthcare facilities. The woman, a resident of Kej taluka, was admitted to SRT Hospital for delivery. On Monday night, she gave birth to a premature baby at just 27 weeks of gestation. As the baby appeared weak and unresponsive, hospital doctors conducted an examination and declared the infant dead. Trusting the medical assessment, the grieving family accepted the infant’s body and returned to their village to conduct the last rites.

However, while preparing for the funeral, the family was shocked to hear the baby cry. Realizing the newborn was alive, they rushed the infant back to the hospital. Doctors immediately began treatment, and the baby is currently under medical care. The unexpected turn of events created panic both in the hospital and the village.

Authorities at SRT Hospital have not yet received a formal complaint, but an internal inquiry has been initiated. The incident has triggered strong public criticism, with many demanding strict action against the medical staff responsible. “This kind of negligence is not just a mistake—it’s a near-fatal error that could have cost a life,” said a local activist.

This case has once again highlighted the vulnerabilities in patient care at government-run hospitals. Locals and activists alike are calling for a detailed investigation and immediate implementation of accountability mechanisms to prevent such dangerous lapses in the future.