Belapur police bust house breaking gang, five held

Belapur police arrested five persons and claimed to have solved at least four cases of house breaking. The police also recovered stolen items worth Rs 9.12 lakh from them. Two of the arrested accused have over 12 cases registered in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai for similar crimes, said police. A case of house breaking was registered after 206 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 case was stolen after breaking into the house under section 454, 380, and 34 of IPC. While investigating the case, the Belapur police checked over 200 places CCTV footage and zeroed in on the accused. “The accused were moving from one place to another. They went to Nasik, Shirdi, Satara, Kolhapur and then Palghar. They were on the way to Gujarat when the police caught them,” said a senior police official from Belapur police station. He added they were arrested from Talasari in Palghar along Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

The arrested accused were identified as Saddam Hussain Jamaluddin Khan, 35, a resident ofShilphata, Thane, Nilesh Raju Londhe,22, a resident of Chunabhatti, Mumbai, Sanjay Ratnesh Kamble, 42, a resident of Diva, Thane, Guddu Ramdhani Soni, 39, a resident of Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai and Vicky Raju Londhe,20, a resident of Chunabhatti, Mumbai. According to police, Khan and Londhe had 14 and 12 cases of similar crimes registered in different police stations. “With the initial investigation, cases registered at CBD Belapur, Nerul, Kharghar and Malwani police stations for theft and housebreaking were solved,” said the police official. He added that apart from gold, they also recovered iron rods that were used to commit the crime.