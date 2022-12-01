BEST announces new super saver plans for commuters

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) announced a new super saver plans that have been created to offer more choices and flexibility to passengers commuting on the bus.

This came into effect from today, December 1 for Chalo App users while for smart cards users it will be available from December 3.

The new plans which have been introduced are:

7-day plans offering 15 trips 28-day plans offering 60 trips 84-day plans offering 50 trips, across all fare tiers. As a part of this exercise, BEST has also discontinued plans that have not see enough adoption including 14-day plans offering 50 trips 84-day plans offering 20 trips.

According to the BEST officials, the plans can be purchased both on the BEST Chalo App and the BEST Chalo Card. It will be available on the app from December 1, 2022. The BEST Chalo card users can get the plan loaded on the card via the bus conductor or purchase it on the card starting December 3, 2022.

How To Avail The Super Saver Plans:

Simply download the BEST Chalo App and find the new plans in the ‘Bus Pass’ section of the app. Select the plan of your choice, enter your details, and make an online payment via UPI, debit or credit card, net banking, etc. to purchase the plan. Once you board the bus, press ‘Start a trip’. Tap your phone on the ticket machine for validation. On successful validation, you will get the digital receipt for your trip on the app itself. The entire transaction is cashless and paperless!