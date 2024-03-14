Best Introduces AC Premium Bus Service Linking South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai via Atal Setu

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) introduced a new air-conditioned premium bus service connecting South Mumbai to neighboring Navi Mumbai via the recently inaugurated Atal Setu, the nation's longest sea bridge. The service, designated as route No. S-145, will operate daily between the World Trade Centre in South Mumbai and CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, as announced in a press release by the BEST undertaking.

According to the statement, four buses will be deployed daily on the route, with two originating from CBD Belapur and an equal number departing from the World Trade Centre. The route will traverse the 22km-long Atal Setu, formerly known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), from Monday to Saturday. Passengers utilizing this service will be subject to a fare ranging from a minimum of Rs 50 to a maximum of Rs 225.

Mumbai city Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar inaugurated the service at BEST headquarters in Colaba. On the occasion, he also launched the transport undertaking's buses fitted with air purification systems on their rooftops. As stated in the release, a comprehensive initiative is underway to equip a total of 300 buses from five BEST depots with air purification systems, of which 240 buses have already undergone installation. Additionally, last month, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) inaugurated its Shivneri bus service, connecting Mumbai and Pune via the MTHL, a six-lane sea link spanning 16.50 kilometers over the sea and 5.50 kilometers over land.

