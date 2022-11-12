BEST to get 2,000 new e-buses by 2023

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport (MMRTA) has approved permits for 2,000 new buses mostly electric and AC buses for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai.

These additional buses will arrive in the fleet by 2023, and push up the fleet size to beyond 5,000 buses, said sources. The MMRTA order mentioned that the approval of new permits will ensure more buses on roads and more convenience for daily commuters of Mumbai.

In future, BEST plans to have 10,000 e-buses in its fleet in the next 3-4 years. This is just the beginning, and we expect the fleet size to double in a couple of years, said a senior official. All new buses are being procured only on wet-lease, sources. In its latest order, the MMRTA also pushed the deadline for rooftop indicators in cabs to March 31 next year.