BEST to run extra open-deck double-decker buses and AC e-buses for Navratri

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) will run additional services of open-deck double-decker buses and AC e-buses for citizens in order to make it easier for travellers to move around the city until late at night for garba and darshan of the goddess during the navratri festival from 26 September to October 04, 2022.

"Our special bus services will commence from the evening hours till midnight or until traffic ends", said BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade."The Bus fare for open deck service will be Rs.150/- and for AC bus the fare will be Rs.60/- during Navratri Festival period. All devotees are requested to avail the facility of these Bus Service," the BEST statement read.

Open-deck buses with the Hop On/Hop Off option would run from the Gateway of India to Juhu Beach via Maharshi Karve Road, Tardeo, Haji Ali, Worli Seaface, Bandra SV Road, Linking Road, and Juhu Tara Road, he further stated. Between Juhu Beach and Gorai Depot, the second route of AC buses will go through Juhu Bus Station, Mithibai College, JVPD, New Link Road, Mithchowkey, Orlem Church, SV Road, Borivali Station, and Gorai Depo. In Mumbai, Borivali, a Gujarati-heavy suburb, hosts the major acts, with Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Thane close behind.