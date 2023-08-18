Bhagwat Karad claims split in undivided Shiv Sena weakens party

Union Minister Bhagwat Karad said the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena must let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) field its candidate from Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat as the split in the undivided Shiv Sena had weakened the party.

Undivided Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Khaire had emerged victorious from Aurangabad four times but he lost to All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen's Imtiaz Jaleel in the 2019 general elections.

Whether it is the rural or urban parts, everyone wants BJP to field a candidate from Aurangabad for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The booth chiefs of BJP are working day and night to ensure victory, Karad told reporters.

The split in the Shiv Sena has weakened it. Now it is divided into two groups under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray (after the split in June last year), he claimed.