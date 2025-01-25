Bhandara Factory Blast: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakh Assistance for Kin of Victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims killed in the blast at the ordnance factory in Bhandara district. The explosion, which occurred at around 10:40 am, claimed the lives of eight workers and injured five others, according to officials.

Devendra Fadnavis addressed the incident at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, providing updates on the situation at the blast site. He stated that around 13 to 14 workers were trapped after the roof of a unit collapsed following the explosion.

The death toll in the Bhandara ordnance factory blast has risen to seven. The incident occurred on Friday around 11 am at a factory in the Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara district, Maharashtra. The explosion caused a roof collapse, and several workers are reportedly still trapped beneath the debris, according to officials.

