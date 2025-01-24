Bhandara Factory Blast: Death Toll Reaches 7; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds

The death toll in the Bhandara ordnance factory blast rose to 7. The incident took place on Friday morning around 11 am when an explosion took place at a factory situated in the Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara district in Maharashtra. According to the information, the blast led to a roof collapse, and reports say that several workers are still trapped under it.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded on the incident and informed the situation of the blast site in Bhandara. Fadnavis said that around 13 to 14 workers were trapped after the roof collapsed in the explosion in a unit of Ordnance factory unit.

Visuals from Factory

Bhandara, Maharashtra: An explosion at Jawahar Nagar Ordnance Factory in Bhandara around 10 a.m. trapped 13 employees, with 5 rescued and hospitalized. Several workers are seriously injured pic.twitter.com/rNObhdRvEA — IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2025

As per the information the Chief Minister received, one worker was killed, and five workers have been safely evacuated by the rescue teams of SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation. "The District Collector and the Superintendent of Police are at the spot and all kinds of help are being provided. SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams have also been called for rescue operations and they will arrive soon," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

भंडारा जिल्ह्यातील ऑर्डिनन्स फॅक्टरीमधील स्फोटाच्या घटनेत छत कोसळून 13 ते 14 कामगार अडकल्याचे वृत्त आहे. त्यातील 5 जणांना सुरक्षित बाहेर काढण्यात आले आहे. जिल्हाधिकारी आणि पोलिस अधीक्षक हे घटनास्थळी असून सर्व प्रकारची मदत पुरवण्यात येत आहे. बचाव कार्यासाठी एसडीआरएफ तसेच नागपूर… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 24, 2025

"The district administration is involved in rescue operations in coordination with the defence forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the one person who has lost his life in the incident," Fadnavis added.