Bhandara: Joint forest operation foils tiger skin smuggling, two arrested

A collaborative effort between the Bhandar and Nagpur forest departments successfully thwarted a tiger skin smuggling attempt in the Chandrapur district. Two individuals have been apprehended, and the seized item was found to be a tiger skin.

The individuals involved in the smuggling case have been identified as Nilesh Sudhakar Gujrathi (33) and Vikas Batho (33). After receiving information about the illegal trade of tiger skin, a joint operation was launched by the Nagpur and Bhandara forest departments.

A dedicated team was assembled to monitor the suspects' activities closely. On Monday morning, June 21, a well-planned trap was set, resulting in the successful apprehension of the two smugglers. During the arrest, tiger skins measuring 82 centimetres in length and 79 centimetres in width were seized from them. Additionally, the motorcycle which was used in the commission of the crime, was confiscated. Both accused individuals have been charged with forest offences under various sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.