'Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata':Eknath Shinde Calls Former Tata Group Chairman India's Pride (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has lauded Ratan Tata, calling him a "son and pride of India" and a true "Anmol Ratan." Shinde emphasized Tata's immense contributions to the nation, remarking on his inspiring simple lifestyle and grand vision, which he described as unparalleled." Because of his inspiration, the stove is burning in millions of homes today," said Shinde, highlighting the transformative impact Tata has had on the lives of countless individuals. The Chief Minister has formally requested that this remarkable personality be honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award, recognizing his significant role in shaping India’s future.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’, the country’s highest civilian award, on the late Ratan Tata. It comes after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday demanded a proposal of the name of Ratan Tata, who died on Wednesday night, for the Bharat Ratna. Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal addressed a letter to Shinde urging the latter to propose veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata’s name to the Centre for the Bharat Ratna honour.In his letter to Shinde, Kanal said the Bharat Ratna would serve as a fitting tribute to a man who epitomised values of kindness, integrity and selfless service to humanity. “Shri Tata Ji was not only a visionary leader but also a compassionate humanitarian. His philanthropic efforts towards the welfare of stray animals, providing shelter through his five-star hotels across India, demonstrated his commitment to the voiceless members of our society.

Furthermore, his dedication to establishing cancer hospitals for the underprivileged showcased his unwavering belief in the right to health and dignity for all individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic status,” Kanla wrote in the letter. “In light of these remarkable contributions, I kindly urge your esteemed office to propose Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s name for the Bharat Ratna Award, the highest civilian honour bestowed by the Government of India. This acknowledgement would serve as a fitting tribute to a man who epitomized the values of kindness, integrity, and selfless service to humanity,” he added. Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata died late Wednesday at the age of 86 after a brief illness. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday due to a sudden drop in blood pressure and was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.