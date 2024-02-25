Bhayander-Vasai Newly Launched Ro-Ro Service Halted As Vessel Hits Concrete Jetty

Newly launched RoRo (Rollon-Rolloff) boat service connecting the busy towns of Bhayander (Thane) with Vasai (Palghar) came to a halt on Saturday, February 25, after it hit the concrete jetty at Vasai.

The maiden service was inaugurated by Shiv Sena-UBT MP from Thane, Rajan Vichare was started on an experimental basis for three months. People who wanted to go for a fun trip over the weekend, especially those traveling in vehicles, were disappointed and unable to enjoy themselves.

According to The Times of India report, the service was operational from 6.45 am to 7.30 pm, before the vessel Janhvi operated by Suvarnadurg Shipping and Marine Services Pvt Ltd that left Bhayander west jetty with passengers and vehicles was berthing at the Vasai west jetty at around 2pm, a portion of the vessel climbed onto the concrete jetty and got stuck.

Each RoRo vessel has a capacity of 100 passengers and at least 33 vehicles per trip, and can ferry two, three, four wheelers, or even heavy vehicles. The RoRo, being operated by Suvarnadurg Shipping & Marine Services Pvt Ltd., will help decongest highway traffic as well as within the two towns.